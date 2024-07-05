Leeward Investments LLC MA Reduces Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Leeward Investments LLC MA decreased its holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,509 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,242 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned 0.12% of BWX Technologies worth $11,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in BWX Technologies by 322.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

Get BWX Technologies alerts:

BWX Technologies Price Performance

BWXT traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 593,200. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.11. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.91 and a 12 month high of $107.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

BWX Technologies Announces Dividend

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $603.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.92 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.00% and a return on equity of 31.57%. BWX Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 34.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BWXT shares. CLSA started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $82.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $110.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.33.

View Our Latest Analysis on BWX Technologies

About BWX Technologies

(Free Report)

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BWX Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BWX Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.