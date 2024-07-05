Leeward Investments LLC MA Trims Stake in Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI)

Leeward Investments LLC MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 51,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Valmont Industries were worth $11,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Valmont Industries by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 9,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 15,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,534,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Valmont Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,795 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Valmont Industries alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on VMI shares. StockNews.com cut Valmont Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price objective on shares of Valmont Industries in a report on Monday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Valmont Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

VMI stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $264.99. 1,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 180,567. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.99 and a beta of 1.03. Valmont Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $188.63 and a 1 year high of $292.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $256.52 and a 200-day moving average of $235.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $4.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $1.08. The company had revenue of $977.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.98 million. Valmont Industries had a return on equity of 22.14% and a net margin of 3.83%. Valmont Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.54 EPS. Analysts predict that Valmont Industries, Inc. will post 15.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valmont Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Valmont Industries’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

About Valmont Industries

(Free Report)

Valmont Industries, Inc operates as manufacturer of products and services for infrastructure and agriculture markets in the United States, Australia, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Agriculture. The company manufactures and distributes steel, pre-stressed concrete, composite structures for electrical transmission, substation, and distribution applications; and designs, engineers, and manufactures metal, steel, wood, aluminum, and composite poles and structures for lighting and transportation applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valmont Industries, Inc. (NYSE:VMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valmont Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valmont Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.