Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $12.01 Million Holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Free Report) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,764 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 20,641 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.08% of Lamb Weston worth $12,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 10.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,041 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,157,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Graphene Investments SAS bought a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,569,000. Finally, WFA Asset Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 248.6% during the first quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 244 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lamb Weston Stock Down 0.3 %

LW traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.46. The company had a trading volume of 43,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,580. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.41 and a 52 week high of $117.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.04, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.21.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Lamb Weston ( NYSE:LW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 50.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $132.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $128.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $138.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.40.

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

