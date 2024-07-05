Leeward Investments LLC MA Purchases 810 Shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,129 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $12,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth $291,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Carter’s by 59.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 632,671 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,381,000 after purchasing an additional 235,431 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 103.2% during the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 63,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,718,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 2,145.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 34,580 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 33,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Carter’s by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,576 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $69,916,000 after buying an additional 18,008 shares in the last quarter.

Carter’s Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of CRI stock traded down $0.99 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.75. 16,268 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 779,223. Carter’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.57 and a 52-week high of $88.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.33. Carter’s had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $661.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $633.05 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.27%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Carter’s from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Carter’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Carter’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Little Planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S.

