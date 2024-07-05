National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA lowered its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 316,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,419 shares during the period. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.40% of National Storage Affiliates Trust worth $12,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 72,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,009,000 after buying an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 19,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 10,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger bought 18,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.74 per share, with a total value of $694,604.70. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 114,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,209.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:NSA traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $40.84. 5,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,632. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.33 and a beta of 0.95. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a twelve month low of $27.86 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.00.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $196.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.70 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 22.07%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is currently 117.28%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Free Report)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.