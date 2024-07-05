Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 248,368 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $12,920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of INDB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,784,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 902.8% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 268,315 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,730,000 after purchasing an additional 241,558 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,697 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,415,000 after purchasing an additional 164,254 shares during the period. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $4,663,000. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 518,119 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,097,000 after acquiring an additional 93,901 shares during the last quarter. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INDB traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.38. The stock had a trading volume of 16,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,399. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.77. Independent Bank Corp. has a one year low of $44.27 and a one year high of $68.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.57.

Independent Bank Announces Dividend

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $167.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.80 million. Independent Bank had a net margin of 23.97% and a return on equity of 7.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.02%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INDB shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Independent Bank from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

