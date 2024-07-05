Leeward Investments LLC MA Has $12.98 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Leeward Investments LLC MA lifted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 112.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,521 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,999 shares during the quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.07% of Hologic worth $12,982,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,055,048 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $361,183,000 after buying an additional 216,958 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at $217,529,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Hologic by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,163,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $154,598,000 after buying an additional 1,168,564 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Hologic by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,897,705 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,591,000 after buying an additional 52,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Hologic by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,634,362 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,586,000 after buying an additional 45,785 shares in the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Hologic in a report on Thursday, June 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.55.

Hologic Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HOLX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.13. The stock had a trading volume of 43,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,621,346. The stock has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.49, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.97. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.02 and a twelve month high of $82.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.35.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hologic

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.