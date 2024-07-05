Everett Harris & Co. CA Invests $203,000 in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG)

Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NTG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 5,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,911 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 26,109 shares during the period. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $218,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund by 194.9% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 46,852 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 30,965 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE:NTG traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,460. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.25 and a 200-day moving average of $37.57. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.54 and a 12 month high of $43.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. Tortoise Midstream Energy Fund’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10,341.47%.

Tortoise MLP Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors LLC It invests in public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in equity securities of MLPs and their affiliates, with an emphasis on natural gas infrastructure Master Limited Partnerships.

