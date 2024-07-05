iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 120.9% during the first quarter. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of IWR stock opened at $80.83 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $64.66 and a twelve month high of $84.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.15. The company has a market capitalization of $33.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

