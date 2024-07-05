329 Shares in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Acquired by Veracity Capital LLC

Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KLAC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of KLA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,048,728,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in KLA by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,546,308 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,061,469,000 after buying an additional 386,810 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in KLA by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 997,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $580,008,000 after buying an additional 301,848 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in KLA by 6,309.1% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 250,147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,410,000 after buying an additional 246,244 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $132,189,000. 86.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $853.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $770.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $686.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $440.15 and a 12-month high of $876.55.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a net margin of 27.19% and a return on equity of 102.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that KLA Co. will post 23.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

In related news, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total value of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,748,351.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $788.58, for a total value of $803,563.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,726,714.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 14,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $716.63, for a total transaction of $10,039,269.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 93,142 shares in the company, valued at $66,748,351.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,905 shares of company stock valued at $16,831,966 over the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $800.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of KLA from $740.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of KLA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $630.00 to $765.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price objective on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $747.40.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

