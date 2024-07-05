MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Stock Price Down 2.4%

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 2.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1,283.33 and last traded at $1,288.01. 358,305 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,842,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,320.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of MicroStrategy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,875.00 price target on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Thursday, April 25th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of MicroStrategy from $1,450.00 to $1,880.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,017.67.

MicroStrategy Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,449.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,142.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -194.34 and a beta of 3.11.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The software maker reported ($8.26) earnings per share for the quarter. MicroStrategy had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $115.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.80 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at MicroStrategy

In other news, Chairman Michael J. Saylor sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.84, for a total value of $7,289,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,168 shares of company stock worth $41,761,428. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MicroStrategy

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MSTR. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 140.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,670 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after buying an additional 3,313 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $400,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 364.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers MicroStrategy ONE, which provides non-technical users with the ability to directly access novel and actionable insights for decision-making; and MicroStrategy Cloud for Government service, which offers always-on threat monitoring that meets the rigorous technical and regulatory needs of governments and financial institutions.

