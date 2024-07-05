Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 274.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,714 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 1.4% of Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $4,101,040,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $11,600,970,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 198.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,882,882 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $547,215,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,128 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Alphabet by 93.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,591,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $647,064,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,950 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.26% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $187.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.83 and a fifty-two week high of $187.62. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $175.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.79.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The firm had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.67, for a total value of $113,668.94. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,764.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.74, for a total transaction of $4,201,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,227,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $415,941,874.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 146,288 shares of company stock worth $25,345,053 over the last three months. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GOOG shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $181.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.86.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

