Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 152 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of META. Leeward Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Santori & Peters Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Marest Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Marest Capital LLC now owns 3,888 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 75,094 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $36,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sivia Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,484 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $4,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,167 shares during the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms stock opened at $509.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $482.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $458.78. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $274.38 and a 1 year high of $531.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.68.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The social networking company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.32 by $0.39. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The company had revenue of $36.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 20.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.49%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $535.00 to $480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $609.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $585.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $555.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.27.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $305,370.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,043,756. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Javier Olivan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.75, for a total transaction of $253,697.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,924,027.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total transaction of $305,370.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,043,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 251,905 shares of company stock valued at $123,528,726 in the last 90 days. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

