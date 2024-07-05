Everett Harris & Co. CA Sells 2,092 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,154 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,092 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 15.9% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $507.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $459.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $488.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.17. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $375.95 and a 52-week high of $507.26.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

