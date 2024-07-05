Meter Governance Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $28.68 Million (MTRG)

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. Over the last week, Meter Governance has traded down 11% against the US dollar. One Meter Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.79 or 0.00001425 BTC on popular exchanges. Meter Governance has a market capitalization of $28.68 million and approximately $87,514.50 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Meter Governance alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Meter Governance’s total supply is 46,969,315 coins and its circulating supply is 36,236,939 coins. The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io. Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @meter_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io.

Meter Governance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meter Governance (MTRG) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Meter Governance has a current supply of 46,962,880 with 36,232,050 in circulation. The last known price of Meter Governance is 0.78986309 USD and is down -7.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $78,458.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meter.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meter Governance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Meter Governance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Meter Governance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.