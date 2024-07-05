Ergo (ERG) Price Reaches $0.88 on Top Exchanges

Ergo (ERG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Ergo coin can currently be bought for $0.88 or 0.00001585 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Ergo has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $67.11 million and approximately $810,205.40 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,516.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $319.67 or 0.00575341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00010274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00108526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00035051 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.93 or 0.00269855 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00038797 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00062819 BTC.

Ergo Coin Profile

ERG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,216,116 coins and its circulating supply is 76,216,008 coins. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ergo’s official website is ergoplatform.org.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

