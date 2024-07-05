CEEK VR (CEEK) Trading Down 1.3% Over Last 7 Days

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on July 5th. CEEK VR has a market cap of $30.28 million and $1.93 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CEEK VR has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for $0.0376 or 0.00000068 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.11 or 0.00012801 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001101 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00008581 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55,540.31 or 0.99962423 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00011890 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00006567 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.35 or 0.00063630 BTC.

CEEK VR Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io.

CEEK VR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.03022708 USD and is down -11.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 123 active market(s) with $1,689,146.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

