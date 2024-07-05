Litecoin Cash (LCC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $44.47

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 5th. During the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 4.4% against the dollar. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $3.10 million and approximately $44.47 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Litecoin Cash coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 802,066,419 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 802,060,387.4584944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00380607 USD and is up 7.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $87.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

