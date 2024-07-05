GXChain (GXC) Trading Down 12.5% This Week

GXChain (GXC) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 5th. In the last seven days, GXChain has traded 12.5% lower against the US dollar. One GXChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000602 BTC on exchanges. GXChain has a market capitalization of $25.07 million and approximately $4,079.24 worth of GXChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get GXChain alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001271 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000603 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000554 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000618 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GXChain Profile

GXC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 10th, 2017. GXChain’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,000,000 coins. GXChain’s official Twitter account is @gxchainglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for GXChain is https://reddit.com/r/gxs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for GXChain is forum.gxb.io. GXChain’s official website is gxs.gxb.io/en.

According to CryptoCompare, “## What is GXChain (GXC)?GXChain (GXC) is a public blockchain that offers decentralized data exchange solutions, through its P2P decentralized data marketplace, to enterprises in the network loan, automobile finance, personal loan in internet finance and banking industry without caching personal data for customer privacy.

The blockchain supports smart contracts, blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS), ID verification and KYC, multi-dimensional data, and swift login. It also has a GXB Dapp that can perform personal credit management and face-to-face credit verification.

GXChain is a DPoS cryptocurrency based on the DPoS algorithm.”

Buying and Selling GXChain

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GXChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GXChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GXChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GXChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GXChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.