Bend DAO Price Down 26.4% This Week (BEND)

Bend DAO (BEND) traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 5th. In the last seven days, Bend DAO has traded 26.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bend DAO has a market cap of $276,293.29 and approximately $340,208.93 worth of Bend DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bend DAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Bend DAO

Bend DAO was first traded on March 22nd, 2022. Bend DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 382,458,902 tokens. The official website for Bend DAO is www.benddao.xyz. Bend DAO’s official Twitter account is @benddao.

Buying and Selling Bend DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “BendDAO is a decentralized peer-to-pool based NFT liquidity protocol. Depositors provide ETH liquidity to the lending pool to earn interest, while borrowers are able to borrow ETH through the lending pool using NFTs as collateral instantly.Bend protocol enables NFT assets to be pooled and converted into representing ERC721 boundNFTs to realize NFT loans.”

