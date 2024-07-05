Wanchain Trading 22.9% Lower This Week (WAN)

Wanchain (WAN) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Wanchain has a market cap of $30.43 million and approximately $1.71 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000276 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Wanchain has traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Wanchain alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00044722 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007925 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00011789 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00010050 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00005531 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000111 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 198,100,368 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Wanchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wanchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wanchain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.