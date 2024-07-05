Vertcoin (VTC) Market Capitalization Tops $3.82 Million

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 5th. One Vertcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0547 or 0.00000099 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Vertcoin has a market cap of $3.82 million and $15,833.05 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $55,516.27 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.67 or 0.00575341 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00010274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.30 or 0.00108526 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00035051 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.93 or 0.00269855 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00038797 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00062819 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,748,510 coins. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

