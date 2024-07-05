Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $1.18 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS)

Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS – Free Report) by 91.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,525 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA owned approximately 0.24% of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWS. Idaho Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Idaho Trust Bank now owns 14,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 5,577.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 26,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 2,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Singapore ETF during the 4th quarter worth $63,000.

Get iShares MSCI Singapore ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:EWS opened at $19.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.00 million, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.79. iShares MSCI Singapore ETF has a twelve month low of $17.22 and a twelve month high of $20.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.56.

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Singapore ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Singapore Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund (ETF). The Funds seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Singapore Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Singapore Stock Exchange.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Singapore ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.