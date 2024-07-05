Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Stock Holdings Lowered by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $1,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 4th quarter valued at $753,497,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,028,191,000 after buying an additional 10,271,891 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the first quarter worth approximately $81,507,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,237,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 48,387,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,682,437,000 after acquiring an additional 888,621 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Research Report on WY
Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 0.2 %
WY opened at $26.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.68 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.57. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $26.89 and a fifty-two week high of $36.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.73 and a 200-day moving average of $32.38.
Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.
Weyerhaeuser Profile
Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Weyerhaeuser
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- 3 Stock Giants Analysts Are Bullish On Despite Struggles
- Should You Add These Warren Buffett Stocks to Your Portfolio?
- Simulations Plus Stock Drops 15% Despite EPS Beat
- Retail Stocks Investing, Explained
- Nasdaq vs. Dow Jones: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.