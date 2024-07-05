Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA cut its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Core Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.6% during the first quarter. Core Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on KMB shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, March 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $141.64.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.3 %

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $137.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $136.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.95. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $142.20.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 250.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 89.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $109,050.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.