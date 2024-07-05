Everett Harris & Co. CA Grows Stock Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,532 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the third quarter worth about $1,113,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,593 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,269,000 after purchasing an additional 9,183 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 91.5% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.3% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 339,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $97,306,000 after buying an additional 4,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 5.6% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,855,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. 81.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $276.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.29.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:APD opened at $253.00 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $212.24 and a fifty-two week high of $307.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $56.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $261.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.42.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $1.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.90%.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.