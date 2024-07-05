Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $459,000 Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 9,004,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,003,000 after buying an additional 341,684 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,938,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,687 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,222,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,305,000 after purchasing an additional 118,673 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,226,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,531,000 after purchasing an additional 67,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,803,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,593,000 after purchasing an additional 41,000 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHG stock opened at $103.47 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.78 and a 52 week high of $103.53. The company has a market capitalization of $30.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.15.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

