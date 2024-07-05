Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Bought by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,678 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,385,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,749,288,000 after purchasing an additional 748,673 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,928,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,364,861,000 after buying an additional 2,154,120 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1,023.8% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 29,269,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,804,000 after buying an additional 26,665,035 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,058,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,117,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,130,000 after acquiring an additional 89,286 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $39.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.97. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

