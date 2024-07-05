Everett Harris & Co. CA Has $249,000 Stock Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Everett Harris & Co. CA trimmed its holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 894 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CenterPoint Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE CNP opened at $30.33 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.42 and a twelve month high of $31.57. The stock has a market cap of $19.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.15 and its 200-day moving average is $28.82.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CenterPoint Energy news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total value of $166,811.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

