Everett Harris & Co. CA Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Everett Harris & Co. CA reduced its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,140 shares during the quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Vima LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

AGG opened at $97.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.34. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.58 and a 1-year high of $99.70.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

