Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Invests $54,000 in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LAAC. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LAAC shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $18.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. National Bankshares set a $6.00 price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas (Argentina) currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.83.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:LAAC opened at $3.24 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.85. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $8.79. The company has a market capitalization of $522.33 million, a PE ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.35.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Profile

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

