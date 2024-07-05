Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,482 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 7,661 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 861.5% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 8,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MPW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Colliers Securities downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.61.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MPW opened at $4.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.83, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.36. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.92 and a 52-week high of $10.74.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.71%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -27.03%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

