MTY Food Group (MTY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.99 per share for the quarter.

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTYGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.83 by C($0.12). MTY Food Group had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of C$278.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$263.20 million.

Shares of MTY Food Group stock opened at C$45.07 on Friday. MTY Food Group has a 52-week low of C$43.10 and a 52-week high of C$68.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.98. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$45.63 and a 200 day moving average of C$50.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. MTY Food Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.60%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTY. Acumen Capital lowered their price target on MTY Food Group from C$75.00 to C$65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 15th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of MTY Food Group from C$58.00 to C$51.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 15th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of MTY Food Group from C$59.00 to C$49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$60.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on MTY Food Group from C$57.00 to C$52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$53.57.

MTY Food Group Inc operates and franchises quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. The company was formerly known as iNsu Innovations Group Inc and changed its name to MTY Food Group Inc in July 2003.

