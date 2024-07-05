Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Position in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPEM – Free Report) by 12.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 107,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,728,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 6,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $816,000.

JPEM stock opened at $54.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.76. The company has a market cap of $307.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.58. JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $47.37 and a 12 month high of $57.22.

The JPMorgan Diversified Return Emerging Markets Equity ETF (JPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market equities, selected by multiple factors. Stocks are weighted by market cap and inversely by risk relative to geographic and sector groupings.

