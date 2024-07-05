Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Free Report) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,554 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its holdings in shares of GSK by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 25,128 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors grew its position in GSK by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 19,816 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd increased its stake in GSK by 71.3% during the first quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 21,141,012 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $909,063,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800,822 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GSK by 96.3% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,455 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.74% of the company’s stock.

GSK stock opened at $38.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.22. The stock has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.64. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $33.67 and a 12-month high of $45.92.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.98 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 51.54% and a net margin of 14.62%. Equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.3762 dividend. This is a positive change from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.26%.

GSK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Citigroup raised GSK to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on GSK in a report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on GSK from $52.50 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

