Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 8,601 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 85.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 8,601 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 40.3% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 303 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $158.50 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $112.16 and a twelve month high of $184.79. The firm has a market cap of $51.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $156.66 and a 200-day moving average of $150.99.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 5.01%. The company had revenue of $31.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 21.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on VLO. Bank of America raised Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Argus lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on Valero Energy from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.47.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VLO

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.