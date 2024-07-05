SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) Shares Sold by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,237 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 36,832,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,517 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 11,622,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,732,000 after buying an additional 4,513,620 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 3,847,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,495,000 after purchasing an additional 39,985 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,388,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,325,000 after buying an additional 272,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 26.3% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,269,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,418,000 after acquiring an additional 473,030 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

SPTL opened at $27.26 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $24.47 and a one year high of $29.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.56.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

