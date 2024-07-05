Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 2,939 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter valued at $8,329,000. New Century Financial Group LLC boosted its position in TJX Companies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 6,383 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 182.3% in the 1st quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 847 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.1% during the first quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 10,940 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 35,455 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $3,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total transaction of $2,043,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other TJX Companies news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.17, for a total value of $2,043,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 571,148 shares in the company, valued at $58,354,191.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,003 shares of company stock worth $5,060,941 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.50.

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $110.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $82.25 and a 1 year high of $111.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

