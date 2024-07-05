Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 698 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 39.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Oak Harvest Investment Services raised its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 18.9% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 6.2% in the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT opened at $261.88 on Friday. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $271.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $263.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.