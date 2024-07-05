Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Has $372,000 Stock Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 45.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,139 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,776 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Marathon Oil by 9.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 324,854 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $8,690,000 after acquiring an additional 27,598 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 32,337 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 16,928 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 66.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 103,556 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after purchasing an additional 41,378 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil during the third quarter valued at about $345,000. 77.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of MRO stock opened at $28.77 on Friday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $21.81 and a twelve month high of $30.06. The company has a market capitalization of $16.23 billion, a PE ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.91.

Marathon Oil Announces Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 21.83% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Marathon Oil’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their price target on Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Marathon Oil from $26.50 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.86.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

