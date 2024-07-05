Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 6.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joule Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Joule Financial LLC now owns 11,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 3,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Cadence Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Cadence Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 10,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period.

SCHV opened at $74.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $60.99 and a twelve month high of $76.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.83.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

