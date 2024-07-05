The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Shares Bought by Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 26.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,890 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WMB. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at $1,429,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 764,399 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after acquiring an additional 100,700 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Williams Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 41,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the third quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 13.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 616,787 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,779,000 after purchasing an additional 71,739 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of WMB opened at $42.80 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.77. The firm has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.71 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 27.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is currently 79.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Debbie L. Pickle sold 38,200 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,513,102.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 60,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,392,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WMB. StockNews.com lowered Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WMB

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.