Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Trims Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 21.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 329 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $270.81 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $270.90. The stock has a market cap of $406.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $262.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.49.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

