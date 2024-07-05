Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Shares of SPYG opened at $82.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.78 and a fifty-two week high of $82.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.93.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

