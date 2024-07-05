Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 906 Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 906 shares during the period. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at $6,096,000. FCG Investment Co lifted its position in shares of Linde by 110.0% during the 1st quarter. FCG Investment Co now owns 1,222 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,766,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. 82.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Linde from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. UBS Group downgraded Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $482.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.83.

Shares of LIN stock opened at $432.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $207.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.59, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $434.61 and a 200-day moving average of $434.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $358.37 and a 1-year high of $477.71.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 17.49% and a net margin of 19.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.42 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 15.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

