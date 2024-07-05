Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,080,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,785,000 after acquiring an additional 122,005 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,172,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,764 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,947,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,959,000 after buying an additional 167,538 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 31.3% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,170,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,984,000 after buying an additional 755,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,845,000.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of USMV opened at $83.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.95 and a 200-day moving average of $81.33.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

