Veracity Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 14,099 Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Veracity Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,099 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HMY. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Harmony Gold Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 31.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on HMY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $5.80 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

Harmony Gold Mining Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of Harmony Gold Mining stock opened at $9.67 on Friday. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 1 year low of $3.41 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

About Harmony Gold Mining

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

