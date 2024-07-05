Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 32.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Century Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $1,183,000. Norden Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 3,471.6% during the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 16,965 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,882,000 after purchasing an additional 16,490 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Narus Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the 1st quarter worth $2,932,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Humana by 255.4% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 620,793 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,241,000 after purchasing an additional 446,124 shares during the period. 92.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of HUM stock opened at $362.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $298.61 and a fifty-two week high of $530.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $347.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $349.45. The company has a market capitalization of $43.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.59, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.51.

Humana Dividend Announcement

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $7.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.12 by $1.11. Humana had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 1.82%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 16.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 22.04%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Baird R W raised Humana to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Humana from $356.00 to $310.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Humana from $427.00 to $396.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Humana from $342.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $409.55.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

