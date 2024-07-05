Advisor Resource Council Decreases Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Advisor Resource Council reduced its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 24.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,914 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,285 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

Visa stock opened at $268.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $491.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $227.68 and a one year high of $290.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $273.45 and a 200 day moving average of $273.65.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total value of $7,009,954.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on V. TD Cowen began coverage on Visa in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target on the stock. Macquarie upped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.56.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

