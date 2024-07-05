World Mobile Token Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges (WMT)

World Mobile Token (WMT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. One World Mobile Token token can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000386 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, World Mobile Token has traded down 14.9% against the dollar. World Mobile Token has a market capitalization of $127.36 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of World Mobile Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get World Mobile Token alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.54 or 0.00044287 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00007866 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00011728 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00009985 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002085 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.04 or 0.00005501 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000110 BTC.

World Mobile Token Profile

World Mobile Token (CRYPTO:WMT) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 3rd, 2021. World Mobile Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 595,216,124 tokens. World Mobile Token’s official website is worldmobiletoken.com. World Mobile Token’s official Twitter account is @wmtoken?lang=en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for World Mobile Token is https://reddit.com/r/worldmobiletoken.

World Mobile Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “World Mobile Token (WMT) is a utility token that powers the World Mobile Chain, a collaboration between Input Output Global and World Mobile. It is used for all transactions on the World Mobile network, including calls, data usage, and wallet transactions. These tokens are paid out to node operators and token stakers as rewards for their participation in the network. Additionally, customers can use WMT to pay for services like streaming, gaming, and e-commerce through the World Mobile app. The token also plays a crucial role in network security and decentralization, as nodes use it for staking to maintain consensus, similar to the functioning of the Cardano blockchain. World Mobile, launched in 2018, is focused on connecting under-connected communities across the world, emphasizing regions that have been traditionally underserved in terms of internet access. Micky Watkins is the founder and CEO of World Mobile Group.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as World Mobile Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade World Mobile Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase World Mobile Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for World Mobile Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for World Mobile Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.